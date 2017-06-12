Laois Sinn F in TD welcomes 'roam lik...

Laois Sinn F in TD welcomes 'roam like at home' after EU phone roaming charges abolished

Laois Sinn Fin TD Brian Stanley has welcomed the abolition of phone roaming charges across the EU but warns that Brexit could mean they will make a comeback. Sinn Fin Spokesperson for Communications Brian Stanley TD said that from today roaming charges will no longer apply within the 28 EU Member States, something that has come after a decade long battle with telecoms companies.

Chicago, IL

