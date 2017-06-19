Laois Arts Officer brings three decad...

Laois Arts Officer brings three decades of Irish art

10 hrs ago

Laois Arts Officer Muireann Ni Chonaill at the opening of the 30 Years, Artists, Places exhibition in Gweedore at the weekend. The Dunamaise Arts Centre, Portlaoise will present the finale of the 30 Years Artists Places exhibition, after an extensive national tour.

Chicago, IL

