Konkan village hopes its cheers are heard in Dublin by PM-in-waiting, a native son

Leo's uncle Pandurang, cousins Vasant and Deepak with the family album at the Varadkar home in Varad. Sandeep Daundkar Soon after he was elected Ireland's Prime Minister-in-waiting Friday, Leo Varadkar, the 38-year-old openly gay leader who will be the youngest to hold the office, said "if my election today shows anything, it is that prejudice has no hold in this Republic."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.