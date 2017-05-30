Konkan village hopes its cheers are heard in Dublin by PM-in-waiting, a native son
Leo's uncle Pandurang, cousins Vasant and Deepak with the family album at the Varadkar home in Varad. Sandeep Daundkar Soon after he was elected Ireland's Prime Minister-in-waiting Friday, Leo Varadkar, the 38-year-old openly gay leader who will be the youngest to hold the office, said "if my election today shows anything, it is that prejudice has no hold in this Republic."
