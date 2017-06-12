KBC Ireland teams up with the Alzheimer Society of Ireland
KBC Bank Ireland has this week announced that the Alzheimer Society of Ireland will be its new Charity Partner of the Year as staff get set to take part in a gruelling 600km Hub2Hub relay across Ireland. More than 60 KBC colleagues will join forces for The Alzheimer Society of Ireland by running non-stop for 60 hours between KBC's Hubs to raise funds for the charity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business World.
