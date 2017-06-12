KBC Ireland teams up with the Alzheim...

KBC Ireland teams up with the Alzheimer Society of Ireland

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Business World

KBC Bank Ireland has this week announced that the Alzheimer Society of Ireland will be its new Charity Partner of the Year as staff get set to take part in a gruelling 600km Hub2Hub relay across Ireland. More than 60 KBC colleagues will join forces for The Alzheimer Society of Ireland by running non-stop for 60 hours between KBC's Hubs to raise funds for the charity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 52
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) May 16 nice 3
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... May '17 Ned 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr '17 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr '17 True Christian wi... 3
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,275 • Total comments across all topics: 281,734,451

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC