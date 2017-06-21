Just Announced: St. Vincent to make f...

Just Announced: St. Vincent to make fall Philly stop at Electric Factory

Theatrical indie rocker and guitar god Annie Clark, aka St. Vincent , is returning to Philly this fall with a show at Electric Factory on November 28th. Clark's been up to some pretty cool gigs since her self-titled album in 2014.

Chicago, IL

