Irish PM designate says would scrap new contingency fund - newspaper

Ireland's prime minister designate Leo Varadkar is to scrap plans to set aside 1 billion euros per year into a "rainy day fund" and will instead use the resources to fund infrastructure, the Sunday Business Post newspaper reported. FILE PHOTO: Leo Varadkar makes his acceptance speech at the count centre as he wins the Fine Gael parliamentary elections to replace Prime Minister of Ireland Enda Kenny as leader of the party in Dublin, Ireland June 2, 2017.

Chicago, IL

