Irish PM designate says chance for a softer Brexit after UK election result

Irish PM designate Leo Varadkar said on Monday that Theresa May's failure to win a majority in last week's election might result in a softer Brexit, as it leaves her more dependent on lawmakers who would favour such a deal. Leo Varadkar applauds on stage to make his acceptance speech at the count centre as he wins the Fine Gael parliamentary elections to replace Prime Minister of Ireland Enda Kenny as leader of the party in Dublin, Ireland June 2, 2017.

