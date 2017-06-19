Irish patients to lose access to surg...

Irish patients to lose access to surgery services in the UK

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

Patients may be less inclined to travel to mainland Europe due to longer journeys and language difficulties. Stock photo: PA Hundreds of patients in the Republic, who are availing of an EU scheme which allows them to have surgery or other treatments in Northern Ireland or in Britain, will have to travel to non-English speaking countries after Brexit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rapist Keith Hearne was known as 'weird' among ... 5 hr Ex Senator Stillb... 1
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) May '17 Norwegian Supremacy 52
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) May '17 nice 3
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... May '17 Ned 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr '17 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr '17 True Christian wi... 3
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,580 • Total comments across all topics: 281,913,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC