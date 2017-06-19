Irish Department of Justice Headquarters on the market for 20m
It was announced today that one of Dublin's most recognised buildings is coming up for sale, with an asking price of 20million. The current Irish Department of Justice Headquarters, which was originally the Centenary Church of Ireland, immediately adjacent to the KPMG Headquarters on St Stephen's Green, is being offered for sale through Savills, on behalf of the investment management group, SW3 Capital.
