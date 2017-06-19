Irish Department of Justice Headquart...

Irish Department of Justice Headquarters on the market for 20m

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Business World

It was announced today that one of Dublin's most recognised buildings is coming up for sale, with an asking price of 20million. The current Irish Department of Justice Headquarters, which was originally the Centenary Church of Ireland, immediately adjacent to the KPMG Headquarters on St Stephen's Green, is being offered for sale through Savills, on behalf of the investment management group, SW3 Capital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rapist Keith Hearne was known as 'weird' among ... 9 hr Ex Senator Stillb... 1
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) May '17 Norwegian Supremacy 52
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) May '17 nice 3
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... May '17 Ned 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr '17 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr '17 True Christian wi... 3
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,756 • Total comments across all topics: 281,917,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC