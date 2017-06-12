Ireland will be hotter than Lanzarote...

Ireland will be hotter than Lanzarote this week as parts of country set for heatwave

Majella Quinn, Ciara McNamara and Aisling Flaherty from Kerry enjoying a Taste of Dublin at the Iveagh Gardens. Pic:Mark Condren Ireland is set to be hotter than sun spots such as the Canary Islands and Morocco with temperatures expected to rise into the mid-20s this week.

Chicago, IL

