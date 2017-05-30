Investor's Midas touch deserted him in meltdown

Derek Quinlan and his backers had just sealed a triumphant deal to buy the Savoy Group, that included the eponymous hotel itself, and the equally grand Claridge's, Berkeley and The Connaught, in an eye-watering bid worth a 1.1bn at the time. An employee of his Quinlan Private investment group had arranged for the colours to fly on the landmark five-star property, which is steeped in history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.