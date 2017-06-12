Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar's parents Ashok and Miriam at Aras an Uachtarain in Dublin to see him receive his seal of office as Taoiseach http://www.independent.ie/breaking-news/irish-news/incoming-taoiseach-aspired-to-ministerial-office-when-he-was-just-seven-35826557.html http://www.independent.ie/breaking-news/irish-news/article35826556.ece/e5b5c/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews_P-be1affba-fc56-4327-b221-053b10dd79d9_I1.jpg But two short years ago, when Ireland became the world's first country to vote for gay marriage, his recognition as an equal citizen rekindled his aspiration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.