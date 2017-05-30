'I hid the symptoms and I stuck my he...

'I hid the symptoms and I stuck my head in the sand' - Michael Clancy ...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

'I hid the symptoms and I stuck my head in the sand' - Michael Clancy on how he ignored the signs of Motor Neuron disease 'I hid the symptoms and I stuck my head in the sand' - Michael Clancy on how he ignored the signs of Motor Neuron disease Michael Clancy said he is often mistaken as being drunk due to his slurred speech and balance, both symptoms of Motor Neuron disease. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/news/i-hid-the-symptoms-and-i-stuck-my-head-in-the-sand-michael-clancy-on-how-he-ignored-the-signs-of-motor-neuron-disease-35782065.html Michael Clancy said he is often mistaken as being drunk due to his slurred speech and balance, both symptoms of Motor Neuron disease.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 52
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) May 16 nice 3
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... May 8 Ned 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr '17 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr '17 True Christian wi... 3
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,804 • Total comments across all topics: 281,498,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC