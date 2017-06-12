Huge cannabis grow house uncovered by Laois Offaly Garda
As part of ongoing investigations targeting an organised criminal group involved in the operation of Cannabis grow houses nationwide, a search was conducted at an address in Clara, Co. Offaly yesterday, June 12. The search was carried out by local Garda units from Clara Garda Station assisted by members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.
