How Cork's 'super council' has been dismissed - and the city is getting a border extension

That controversy reached a peak when Cork City Council threatened High Court action over the merger in 2015 - and several Lord Mayors of Cork slated it as an attack on local democracy and a disaster for Cork city. Now, the 'super council' proposal is dismissed and, instead, Cork City Council will get its first boundary extension for half a century.

