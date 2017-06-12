Here's what will happen today as Enda...

Here's what will happen today as Enda Kenny bids his final farewell as Taoiseach

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

Enda Kenny waves as he arrives onstage with his wife Fionnuala Kenny before US President Barack Obama speaks in College Green on May 23, 2011 in Dublin, Ireland. Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images As Taoiseach Enda Kenny finally bids adieu to the highest political office in the land, here is everything you need to know about how the day will unfold.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 52
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) May 16 nice 3
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... May '17 Ned 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr '17 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr '17 True Christian wi... 3
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,083 • Total comments across all topics: 281,731,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC