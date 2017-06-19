Heatwave sees Met ireann issue warning for high temperatures

Met ireann has put in place a high temperature warning for Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Wicklow and Meath with maximum temperatures hitting of 27C or 28 C. The warning was issued on Tuesday afternoon and is valid from noon, Wednesday 21 June to 6pm Wednesday, June 21. Laois Weather, an unofficial weather monitoring service, recorded a high of over 27C on Monday. By 2pm on Tuesday, June 20 the Laois temperature, which is taken near Durrow, showed temperatures reaching the mid 20s.

