Harry Potter at 20 - exploring the Irish connection

That's right, it's 20 years to the day in 1997 when JK Rowling's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was published, the first installment in what was to become the greatest publishing phenomenon of the last quarter century, before spawning a big screen franchise that has earned over seven billion Euro at the box-office - not to mention the theme parks and associated theatrical works. 20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.