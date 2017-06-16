'Handmaid's Tale' Star Blames Trump F...

'Handmaid's Tale' Star Blames Trump For Making Dystopian Future A Reality

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

Actor Joseph Fiennes inferred that President Donald Trump is responsible for the world approaching an eerie dystopian future like "The Handmaid's Tale" depicts, citing the exit from the Paris Agreement and the oppression of women in a Thursday interview with Marie Claire. Star of the Hulu hit series The Handmaid's Tale , Fiennes said that the show "has jolted me into a much more alert state of the inequality amongst the sexes."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) May '17 Norwegian Supremacy 52
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) May '17 nice 3
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... May '17 Ned 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr '17 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr '17 True Christian wi... 3
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,850 • Total comments across all topics: 281,844,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC