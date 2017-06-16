'Handmaid's Tale' Star Blames Trump For Making Dystopian Future A Reality
Actor Joseph Fiennes inferred that President Donald Trump is responsible for the world approaching an eerie dystopian future like "The Handmaid's Tale" depicts, citing the exit from the Paris Agreement and the oppression of women in a Thursday interview with Marie Claire. Star of the Hulu hit series The Handmaid's Tale , Fiennes said that the show "has jolted me into a much more alert state of the inequality amongst the sexes."
