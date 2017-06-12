Gardai appealing for information in C...

Gardai appealing for information in Carlow hit and run collision

11 hrs ago Read more: Leinster Express

At approximately 8.20pm two pedestrians were injured when they were struck by a 4x4 vehicle while out walking on a local road in the Urglin Rutland area of Carlow Town. A 59-year-old male pedestrian was seriously injured while the second pedestrian, a 23-year-old female, sustained minor injuries.

