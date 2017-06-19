Galway project voted Ireland's favour...

Galway project voted Ireland's favourite building

18 hrs ago

The Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland has announced that the O'Donoghue Centre for Drama, Theatre and Performance at National University of Ireland, Galway, designed by Taylor Architects in association with Richard Murphy, has won the Public Choice Award at the RIAI Irish Architecture Awards 2017. The Awards celebrate the quality of work carried out by RIAI members in 2016 and highlight the contribution that architects make to society for everyone's benefit.

