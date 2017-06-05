Flynn: Irish leaders worry about outb...

Flynn: Irish leaders worry about outburst of extremism

During a visit to Boston yesterday, a group of business leaders, academics and civic officials from Limerick, Ireland, spoke about the recent outburst of radical terrorism in the U.K., an issue that has many of their citizens and millions of people across Europe living in fear. Although the meeting, which took place hours before British police say pedestrians walking on London Bridge were mowed down by a van, was aimed at letting Limerick Mayor Kieran O'Hanlon discuss trade opportunities between their city and Boston - the conversation quickly turned to terror.

