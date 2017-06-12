Firefighters battle for 5 hours to pu...

Firefighters battle for 5 hours to put out blaze in Limerick City

Firefighters in Limerick have prevented a fire spreading through Roches Feeds, one of Ireland's largest manufacturer of animal feeds. The fire broke out shortly after midnight last night, in a storage tank at the company's a 3m manufacturing plant, on the Dock Road.

Chicago, IL

