Face of 500-Year-Old Dublin Man Reconstructed

Archaeologists have used the remarkably well-preserved skull of a young Dubliner, who died during the Tudor period , to reconstruct the man's face using 3-D digital technology. The Irish Times reports that the man's skeleton, which was found in 2014 during construction to extend Dublin's light rail system, indicates that he was in his late 20s or early 30s at the time of death and likely spent his whole life in Dublin under conditions of poverty and hard labor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Archaeology.