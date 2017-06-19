Exam hits the right key in 'assessing...

Exam hits the right key in 'assessing students' skill level'

Fiona O'Sullivan and Ceire Nolan from Our Lady's College, Greenhills, Drogheda, after their music exam. Picture: Ciara Wilkinson There was no excuse for melancholy among Leaving Certificate Music students as they left exam halls yesterday, as all composition questions were in a major key, according to teacher Siofra Cox.

