Ed Sheeran sets UK & European stadium...

Ed Sheeran sets UK & European stadium dates for 2018

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WJXB-FM Knoxville

Couldn't get tickets to see Ed Sheeran in 2017? Well, if you're willing to take a plane flight, you can see him in 2018. Ed has announced a stadium tour of the U.K. and Europe, starting May 4, 2018 in Cork, Ireland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJXB-FM Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rapist Keith Hearne was known as 'weird' among ... Jun 21 Ex Senator Stillb... 1
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) May '17 Norwegian Supremacy 52
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) May '17 nice 3
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... May '17 Ned 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr '17 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr '17 True Christian wi... 3
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,812 • Total comments across all topics: 282,099,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC