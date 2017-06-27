Ed Sheeran announces 2018 Irish dates

Ed Sheeran announces 2018 Irish dates

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Irish World Newspaper

Fresh off headlining this year's Glastonbury Festival, Ed Sheeran has announced that he will play seven shows in Ireland as part of his latest European Tour. The 26-year-old will perform in Dublin, Cork, Galway and Belfast; kicking things off at Cork's PA irc UA Chaoimh with shows on 4 and 5 May 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irish World Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rapist Keith Hearne was known as 'weird' among ... Jun 21 Ex Senator Stillb... 1
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) May '17 Norwegian Supremacy 52
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) May '17 nice 3
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... May '17 Ned 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr '17 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr '17 True Christian wi... 3
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,499 • Total comments across all topics: 282,090,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC