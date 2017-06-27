Ed Sheeran announces 2018 Irish dates

Fresh off headlining this year's Glastonbury Festival, Ed Sheeran has announced that he will play seven shows in Ireland as part of his latest European Tour. The 26-year-old will perform in Dublin, Cork, Galway and Belfast; kicking things off at Cork's PA irc UA Chaoimh with shows on 4 and 5 May 2018.

