Donohoe Tapped as Irish Finance Minister

Paschal Donohoe was appointed Ireland's new finance minister, as a new generation of politicians moved center stage in one of Europe's fastest-growing economies. Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, who took office in Dublin on Wednesday, appointed Donohoe, 42, to replace Michael Noonan, 74. The Dubliner, first elected to parliament in 2011, served as Public Expenditure & Reform Minister for the past year.

