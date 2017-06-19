Deaths in Laois - June 19, 2017
The death took place on Sunday, June 18 of Seamus Connolly of Ash Grove, Mountmellick, and formerly of The Leap, Coolderry. Deeply regretted by his wife Nancy, daughters Anne O'Connor, Grainne Molloy, Emer McEvoy and sons Joe, Brendan, Aidan and Diarmuid, sisters Chrissie Cannon Patricia Power Margie Carey Olive Duncan and Carmel Connolly sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, neighbours, relatives and friends.
