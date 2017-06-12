Dad Tricks Family Into Thinking Daughter is in Danger-But for a Good Cause

Just one look at these "risky" baby photos, and we can imagine every mom around the world collectively screaming, "No!" The thought of a toddler climbing a ladder, holding a butcher knife, or sitting in the driver's seat would scare anyone, let alone a parent. But Stephen Crowley, a 32-year-old dad from Dublin, Ireland, is hoping this seemingly harmless prank will potentially save lives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Accents.