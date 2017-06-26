Cork TV producer (33) discovered she ...

Cork TV producer (33) discovered she had aggressive rectal cancer...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

Michelle, in June 2017, was diagnosed with aggressive rectal cancer after she bled when she went to the toilet http://www.independent.ie/life/health-wellbeing/health-features/cork-tv-producer-33-discovered-she-had-aggressive-rectal-cancer-weeks-after-starting-new-job-in-london-35866327.html Michelle Forde, originally Co. Cork, Ireland but living in Earlsfield, south London, was a few weeks into a new job when she decided to clear up and send off some forms for health insurance she'd chucked on her desk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rapist Keith Hearne was known as 'weird' among ... Jun 21 Ex Senator Stillb... 1
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) May '17 Norwegian Supremacy 52
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) May '17 nice 3
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... May '17 Ned 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr '17 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr '17 True Christian wi... 3
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,454 • Total comments across all topics: 282,045,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC