Codec-dss creates 50 new Galway jobs
Irish technology company Codec-dss has announced the creation of 50 jobs after it saw "dramatic growth" in the last year. The company said that recruitment for programmers, consultants and sales and administration staff will begin immediately at its new Galway office.
