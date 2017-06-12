Chinese vase makes astonishing record...

Chinese vase makes astonishing record price at auction in Laois

A Chinese ceramic vase with a guide price of a 800-a 1,200 has sold at auction in Laois for an astonishing a 740,000. The Qing Period Blue and White Double Gourd vase was offered for sale by a Dublin seller at Sheppard's in Durrow this morning.

