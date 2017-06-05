Camino voyage claims life of Kerry wr...

Camino voyage claims life of Kerry writer

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

The Naomh Gobnait, a traditional west Kerry fishing boat, which went on a voyage from Dublin to Spain Photo: Mark Condren A sea pilgrimage in a traditional Irish fishing boat, whose four-man crew included Liam O Maonlai of Hothouse Flowers, has ended in tragedy after the craft capsized off Portugal with the loss of Kerry writer and poet Danny Sheehy. A sea pilgrimage in a traditional Irish fishing boat, whose four-man crew included Liam O Maonlai of Hothouse Flowers, has ended in tragedy after the craft capsized off Portugal with the loss of Kerry writer and poet Danny Sheehy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 52
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) May 16 nice 3
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... May '17 Ned 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr '17 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr '17 True Christian wi... 3
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,276 • Total comments across all topics: 281,673,274

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC