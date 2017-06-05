Camino voyage claims life of Kerry writer

The Naomh Gobnait, a traditional west Kerry fishing boat, which went on a voyage from Dublin to Spain Photo: Mark Condren A sea pilgrimage in a traditional Irish fishing boat, whose four-man crew included Liam O Maonlai of Hothouse Flowers, has ended in tragedy after the craft capsized off Portugal with the loss of Kerry writer and poet Danny Sheehy. A sea pilgrimage in a traditional Irish fishing boat, whose four-man crew included Liam O Maonlai of Hothouse Flowers, has ended in tragedy after the craft capsized off Portugal with the loss of Kerry writer and poet Danny Sheehy.

