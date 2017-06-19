Brexit could discourage Inishowen stu...

Brexit could discourage Inishowen students from Derry's NWRC

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Derry Today

The chief executive of the Donegal Education and Training Board , Anne McHugh, has warned that Brexit may heap pressure on the southern education system if thousands of students who traditionally would have travelled to Derry to undetake further education at the 'Tech,' suddenly find themselves subject to prohibitive fees. Ms. McHugh, addressing the Seanad Brexit committee, warned members that southern colleges and even the Central Applications Office third level college application system could find themselves inundated if students from Inishowen and elsewhere in Donegal are hit by higher costs as EU citizens attending non-EU colleges in the North following the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Derry Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rapist Keith Hearne was known as 'weird' among ... Jun 21 Ex Senator Stillb... 1
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) May '17 Norwegian Supremacy 52
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) May '17 nice 3
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... May '17 Ned 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr '17 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr '17 True Christian wi... 3
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,002 • Total comments across all topics: 281,975,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC