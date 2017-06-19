Brexit could discourage Inishowen students from Derry's NWRC

The chief executive of the Donegal Education and Training Board , Anne McHugh, has warned that Brexit may heap pressure on the southern education system if thousands of students who traditionally would have travelled to Derry to undetake further education at the 'Tech,' suddenly find themselves subject to prohibitive fees. Ms. McHugh, addressing the Seanad Brexit committee, warned members that southern colleges and even the Central Applications Office third level college application system could find themselves inundated if students from Inishowen and elsewhere in Donegal are hit by higher costs as EU citizens attending non-EU colleges in the North following the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union.

