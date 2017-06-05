Battle of Messines centenary commemoration: Political representatives ...
Political representatives from across Northern Ireland and the Republic have taken part in a poignant UK-Irish ceremony in Belgium to mark the centenary of a First World War battle where unionist and nationalist soldiers from Ireland fought together. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/battle-of-messines-centenary-commemoration-political-representatives-from-across-northern-ireland-and-republic-pay-respect-in-belgium-35800273.html Political representatives from across Northern Ireland and the Republic have taken part in a poignant UK-Irish ceremony in Belgium to mark the centenary of a First World War battle where unionist and nationalist soldiers from Ireland fought together.
