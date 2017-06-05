Battle of Messines centenary commemor...

Battle of Messines centenary commemoration: Political representatives ...

Political representatives from across Northern Ireland and the Republic have taken part in a poignant UK-Irish ceremony in Belgium to mark the centenary of a First World War battle where unionist and nationalist soldiers from Ireland fought together.

