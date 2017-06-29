At last, new apprenticeships - at a 2...

At last, new apprenticeships - at a 23,000 a year in the IFSC

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

Finally, more of the long-promised apprenticeships are coming on stream - and just in time for school-leavers looking for an alternative to the CAO. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/education/going-to-college/at-last-new-apprenticeships-at-23000-a-year-in-the-ifsc-35871390.html Finally, more of the long-promised apprenticeships are coming on stream - and just in time for school-leavers looking for an alternative to the CAO.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rapist Keith Hearne was known as 'weird' among ... Jun 21 Ex Senator Stillb... 1
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) May '17 Norwegian Supremacy 52
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) May '17 nice 3
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... May '17 Ned 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr '17 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr '17 True Christian wi... 3
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,657 • Total comments across all topics: 282,115,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC