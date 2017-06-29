At last, new apprenticeships - at a 23,000 a year in the IFSC

Finally, more of the long-promised apprenticeships are coming on stream - and just in time for school-leavers looking for an alternative to the CAO. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/education/going-to-college/at-last-new-apprenticeships-at-23000-a-year-in-the-ifsc-35871390.html Finally, more of the long-promised apprenticeships are coming on stream - and just in time for school-leavers looking for an alternative to the CAO.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.