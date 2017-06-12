As Brexit talks loom, Uk PM May scrambles for deal to stay in power

Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams, Deputy leader Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle Gildernew wave on the steps of Government buildings ahead of a meeting with Prime Minister of Ireland Leo Varadkar in Dublin, Ireland June 16, 2017. Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party , Arlene Foster speaks to media outside Government buildings in Dublin, Ireland June 16, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.