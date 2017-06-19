Arrest of prominent Irishman sparks worry amongst undocumented Irish community in Boston
John Cunningham, former chairman of Boston Northeast GAA, and Donegal native was arrested by immigration and customs enforcement officers on Friday. In a report carried by the Irish Times, Mr Cunningham was arrested for "immigration violations" according to a spokesman for ICE.
