Airbnb calls for regulation of home-sharing in Ireland
The company's Public Policy Director for the EMEA region, Patrick Robinson, told the Oireachtas Housing committee today that "clear regulation is good for our host community and our business. He said unlike many other cities and countries in Europe, Ireland lacks an up-to-date regulatory framework that clearly recognises home sharing as a distinct kind of short term rental activity.
