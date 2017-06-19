A man charged with impeding a homicide investigation has told his trial that he felt "uneasy" telling lies in his garda interviews and "sooner or later" the truth would have surfaced. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/courts/accused-in-murder-trial-tells-court-that-sooner-or-later-the-truth-would-have-surfaced-35859326.html A man charged with impeding a homicide investigation has told his trial that he felt "uneasy" telling lies in his garda interviews and "sooner or later" the truth would have surfaced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.