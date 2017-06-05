'Absolutely not and I'd be upset if I was' - Jackie Healy Rae Jr won't be getting any special treatment as a Rose of Tralee escort 'Absolutely not and I'd be upset if I was' - Jackie Healy Rae Jr won't be getting any special treatment as a Rose of Tralee escort We're well used to seeing his father and uncle, TDs Michael and Danny Healy Rae, on our TVs and now the youngest of the clan is gearing up to follow suit.

