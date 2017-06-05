'Absolutely not and I'd be upset if I was' - Jackie Healy Rae Jr...
'Absolutely not and I'd be upset if I was' - Jackie Healy Rae Jr won't be getting any special treatment as a Rose of Tralee escort 'Absolutely not and I'd be upset if I was' - Jackie Healy Rae Jr won't be getting any special treatment as a Rose of Tralee escort We're well used to seeing his father and uncle, TDs Michael and Danny Healy Rae, on our TVs and now the youngest of the clan is gearing up to follow suit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|52
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|May 16
|nice
|3
|Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade...
|May '17
|Ned
|1
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr '17
|R12 Freon
|40
|I came to learn that Islam is about love
|Apr '17
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis...
|Mar '17
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar '17
|Green pharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC