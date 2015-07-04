Abolition of town and borough councils unmitigated disaster for local ...
Sinn FA©in TD for Louth and East Meath Imelda Munster has called for the process to re-establish town councils, which were abolished under the Labour and Fine Gael coalition government in 2014, to be put in motion. "The abolition of the town councils in 2014 was an unmitigated disaster for Drogheda.
