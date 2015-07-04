Abolition of town and borough council...

Abolition of town and borough councils unmitigated disaster for local ...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Sinn Fein Newsroom

Sinn FA©in TD for Louth and East Meath Imelda Munster has called for the process to re-establish town councils, which were abolished under the Labour and Fine Gael coalition government in 2014, to be put in motion. "The abolition of the town councils in 2014 was an unmitigated disaster for Drogheda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sinn Fein Newsroom.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rapist Keith Hearne was known as 'weird' among ... Jun 21 Ex Senator Stillb... 1
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) May '17 Norwegian Supremacy 52
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) May '17 nice 3
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... May '17 Ned 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr '17 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr '17 True Christian wi... 3
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,327 • Total comments across all topics: 282,108,376

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC