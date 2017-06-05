A New Face for the Republic of Ireland

If he gains the backing of Parliament on June 13, he will become the country's first openly gay or mixed-race Prime Minister, underscoring Ireland's evolution from a conservative Catholic nation to a socially progressive republic. Here's what to know about him: Made in Ireland: The Dubliner is the son of an Indian doctor and an Irish nurse, and joined the center-right Fine Gael Party in high school.

