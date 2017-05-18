An Irish man who the public raised over $26,000 for when he became seriously ill with a brain tumour in Canada has returned home. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/news/your-support-was-monumental-seriously-ill-irish-man-at-centre-of-massive-fundraiser-has-returned-to-ireland-35730309.html An Irish man who the public raised over $26,000 for when he became seriously ill with a brain tumour in Canada has returned home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.