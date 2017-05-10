Yogurt consumption in older Irish adu...

Yogurt consumption in older Irish adults linked with better bone health

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: EurekAlert!

The largest observational study to date of dairy intakes and bone and frailty measurements in older adults has found that increased yogurt consumption was associated with a higher hip bone density and a significantly reduced risk of osteoporosis in older women and men on the island of Ireland, after taking into account traditional risk factors. The study led by Trinity College Dublin, Ireland, in collaboration with St James's Hospital Dublin and co-investigators from Nutrition at Ulster University, Coleraine investigated participants from the Trinity Ulster Department of Agriculture ageing cohort study .

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... Mon Ned 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr 24 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr 23 True Christian wi... 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Apr '17 Teana Trump 51
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
News Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ... Mar '17 mean 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,936 • Total comments across all topics: 280,935,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC