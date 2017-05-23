Widow of heroic Rescue 116 Captain Mark Duffy sends heartfelt thanks to the public
Hermione Duffy, wife of Coast Guard Captain Mark Duffy, walks behind the coffin of her husband at his funeral Photo: Mark Condren http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/news/widow-of-heroic-rescue-116-captain-mark-duffy-sends-heartfelt-thanks-to-the-public-35751293.html Hermione Duffy said that the compassion shown by others is helping her family "in adjusting to our life now without Mark."
