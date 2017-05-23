Hermione Duffy, wife of Coast Guard Captain Mark Duffy, walks behind the coffin of her husband at his funeral Photo: Mark Condren http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/news/widow-of-heroic-rescue-116-captain-mark-duffy-sends-heartfelt-thanks-to-the-public-35751293.html Hermione Duffy said that the compassion shown by others is helping her family "in adjusting to our life now without Mark."

