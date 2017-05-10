What it says in the papers - business...

What it says in the papers - business pages

Independent.ie

Donald Trump has warned that he will actively lure American multinational companies home from Ireland, as he prised the country for doing an "amazing job" in handling the financial crisis. KBC Bank doesn't need to do M&A deals to scale up in the Irish market, but is looking opportunistically at potential acquisitions, the lender's Irish chief insisted.

Chicago, IL

