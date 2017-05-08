'We hope lessons will be learned from dad's death' - family speak after inquest

Aishling, Caroline, Catherine and Jeremiah, children of Tim Fleming, London, who died while visiting Ireland on a short trip, pictured at the Coroners Court http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/courts/we-hope-lessons-will-be-learned-from-dads-death-family-speak-after-inquest-35698306.html The death of their dad from a rupture in a major artery was a result of "medical misadventure," a jury declared at his inquest today. Timothy Fleming , an Irishman living in England, died after a tear in the lining of his aorta led to a rupture of the artery on February 6, 2015.

