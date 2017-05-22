We don't want to dig up the animosities of the past, warns Ireland's Ahern
A former Irish premier who helped to end decades of violence in Northern Ireland has warned against digging up old animosities. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/we-dont-want-to-dig-up-the-animosities-of-the-past-warns-irelands-ahern-35740339.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/article35740338.ece/75876/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-095b9a43-9b60-40de-9c0d-51688963e4a9_I1.jpg A former Irish premier who helped to end decades of violence in Northern Ireland has warned against digging up old animosities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|52
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|May 16
|nice
|3
|Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade...
|May 8
|Ned
|1
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 24
|R12 Freon
|40
|I came to learn that Islam is about love
|Apr 23
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis...
|Mar '17
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar '17
|Green pharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC